Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary lane along the inside shoulder to shift traffic and allow more room for maintenance crews to safely work, according to TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi.

“Construction for the traffic shift is anticipated to take between 3-5 days, weather dependent,” Nagi said. “One lane will likely be closed as this lane is constructed for safety of workers. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through this area due to ongoing maintenance and construction activities.”

Nagi also told WVLT News he believes that the road conditions are due to recent rain in the area.

Nagi also told WVLT News he believes that the road conditions are due to recent rain in the area.

