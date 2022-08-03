Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North

A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside shoulder on I-75 North in Campbell County Wednesday, according to a spokesman for TDOT.
A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside...
A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside shoulder on I-75 North in Campbell County Wednesday, according to a spokesman for TDOT.(TDOT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary lane along the inside shoulder to shift traffic and allow more room for maintenance crews to safely work, according to TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi.

“Construction for the traffic shift is anticipated to take between 3-5 days, weather dependent,” Nagi said. “One lane will likely be closed as this lane is constructed for safety of workers. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through this area due to ongoing maintenance and construction activities.”

Nagi also told WVLT News he believes that the road conditions are due to recent rain in the area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday

Latest News

The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time
Management Changes at Marble City Market
Management Changes to Marble City Market