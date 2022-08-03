Seymour High football steps up to help out Kentucky flood victims

Coach Branton called his former player from Breathitt County High School who told him about the football program and school losing almost everything in the flooding.
Seymour High School Football is donating goods and money to Breathitt County football.
Seymour High School Football is donating goods and money to Breathitt County football.(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour High School Head Football Coach Scott Branton used to coach at Pikeville College, now known as the University of Pikeville.

During his time on the Bears staff, Branton coached a kid from Breathitt County, Kentucky one of the hardest counties hit by historic flooding in Kentucky.

”Breathitt County High School all their football stuff was gone and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Branton. “You see people losing their entire livelihoods.”

Branton was inspired by the story, alongside the efforts of his church, Seymour First Baptist, to challenge his student-athletes to step up and help.

”We’re trying to teach them to be better people,” said Branton. “You know we want them to be good citizens.”

His team stepped up.

In the school weight room, a growing pile of goods sat in the center of the room ready to head north to Kentucky.

”It shows there are a lot of good people still in the world,” said Bennett Cain a Seymour junior.

Community members and players donated cleaning supplies, food, and even their own money earned over the summer.

”I don’t really want to make it about me, this is about getting support and raising funds for the people of eastern Kentucky,” said Senior Skyler Dykes.

Dykes gave one hundred dollars he made working landscaping over the summer.

For Dykes, this was paying back communities who reached out to east Tennessee when wildfires ravaged communities across the region.

”I just think it’s great to see it come full circle and communities come to help us out and give their hands in and now, now it’s our turn,“ said Dykes.

While household items will head to Breathitt County, football equipment will as well. Coach Branton spoke with the Bobcats’ head coach and said they’ll work out what they can give the program in the rebuild.

”We’re praying, and just like anything we can do to help we’re going to try to do,” said Dykes.

Anyone wanting to donate can donate at Seymour High School during football practice that runs from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video

Latest News

Dollywood sign
Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals
Quinn Rayder in custody
Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says
Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says
Senator Art Swann said he expects more discussion on changing laws for bear encounters in next...
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears