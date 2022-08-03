Seymour High football steps up to help out Kentucky flood victims

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour High School Head Football Coach Scott Branton used to coach at Pikeville College, now known as the University of Pikeville.

During his time on the Bears staff, Branton coached a kid from Breathitt County, Kentucky one of the hardest counties hit by historic flooding in Kentucky.

”Breathitt County High School all their football stuff was gone and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Branton. “You see people losing their entire livelihoods.”

Branton was inspired by the story, alongside the efforts of his church, Seymour First Baptist, to challenge his student-athletes to step up and help.

”We’re trying to teach them to be better people,” said Branton. “You know we want them to be good citizens.”

His team stepped up.

In the school weight room, a growing pile of goods sat in the center of the room ready to head north to Kentucky.

”It shows there are a lot of good people still in the world,” said Bennett Cain a Seymour junior.

Community members and players donated cleaning supplies, food, and even their own money earned over the summer.

”I don’t really want to make it about me, this is about getting support and raising funds for the people of eastern Kentucky,” said Senior Skyler Dykes.

Dykes gave one hundred dollars he made working landscaping over the summer.

For Dykes, this was paying back communities who reached out to east Tennessee when wildfires ravaged communities across the region.

”I just think it’s great to see it come full circle and communities come to help us out and give their hands in and now, now it’s our turn,“ said Dykes.

While household items will head to Breathitt County, football equipment will as well. Coach Branton spoke with the Bobcats’ head coach and said they’ll work out what they can give the program in the rebuild.

”We’re praying, and just like anything we can do to help we’re going to try to do,” said Dykes.

Anyone wanting to donate can donate at Seymour High School during football practice that runs from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

