Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, saw elevator issues for the fourth time in less than seven months, Knoxville Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News Wednesday.

Wilbanks said that both elevators were not functioning. He added that fire officials are monitoring the situation closely, and at this time residents are not being asked to evacuate.

Summit Towers also faced elevator issues on Jan. 11, Feb. 15 and Jun. 17.

WVLT News has reached out to Summit Towers representatives for comment and will update this story as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.