Veteran motorcycle group hosting event to give back

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of motorcycle-loving veterans is hosting an event to give back to their fellow servicemembers this month. Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 is teaming up with Second Harvest to make it happen.

The event will be a food distribution event where any current servicemembers, veterans or family can stop by the New Market Baptist Church, located at 921 Churchview St., for a free box of food. There will be no residency or income requirements for this event- the group said they just want to say “thank you” to anyone who served.

Those interested in picking up some food just need to bring a military ID. Those picking up food for a veteran that cannot make it out to the event just needs to bring an ID for the person they are helping.

If you want to volunteer for the event, you can email Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com or call 865-964-7773.

