VFL Higgins leaving Farragut basketball for Science Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jon Higgins is leaving Farragut as head basketball coach, accepting the same position at Science Hill in Johnson City.

Admirals Athletics Director Donald Dodgen tells WVLT Sports, “Jon has been good for Farragut High and the basketball program.” A program he took over in 2017.

Dodgen says the search for a new coach is already underway.

