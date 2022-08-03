VFL Higgins leaving Farragut basketball for Science Hill

Admirals head basketball coach Jon Higgins has accepted the same position in Johnson City.
Farragut Basketball coach
Farragut Basketball coach(Volswire.com)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jon Higgins is leaving Farragut as head basketball coach, accepting the same position at Science Hill in Johnson City.

Admirals Athletics Director Donald Dodgen tells WVLT Sports, “Jon has been good for Farragut High and the basketball program.” A program he took over in 2017.

Dodgen says the search for a new coach is already underway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Two Scott County deputies are suspended after a video captured what the sheriff calls...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday

Latest News

Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Summit Towers elevators out of service for fourth time
Greg Wood
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
Keesha Tipton
Sullivan County 22-year-old found safe