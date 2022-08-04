AG Slatery files suit against Walgreens for distribution, sale of opioids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is accusing Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and other statutes by unlawfully selling and distributing opioid pills.

According to a release from the Attorney General, the lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court and focuses on Walgreens’ distribution and sale of over 1.1 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills over a 14-year span between 2006-2020.

Attorney General Slatery contends that Walgreens, which has an extremely large presence in Tennessee, “had unique and superior knowledge of the volume of opioids flowing through its stores because of its dual role in the marketplace.”

The release states Walgreens operated between 200-300 locations in Tennessee and sold enough opioid pills to provide every man, woman and child approximately 175 units of oxycodone/hydrocodone.

“Walgreens did not flood the State of Tennessee with opioids by accident,” said General Slatery. “Rather, the fuel that Walgreens added to the fire of the opioid epidemic was the result of knowing—or willfully ignorant—corporate decisions. Walgreens ignored numerous red flags and failed to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of dangerous narcotics.”

Walgreens responded to news of the lawsuit with a complete denial of the accusations and intend to prove the “attacks” are unjustified.

Walgreens never manufactured or marketed opioids, nor did we distribute them to the pain clinics and “pill mills” that fueled this crisis. We will continue to defend against the unjustified attacks on the professionalism of our pharmacists, dedicated healthcare professionals who live in the communities they serve.

The full lawsuit can be seen here.

