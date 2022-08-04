Campbell Co. deputy placed on leave after alleged K9 abuse video surfaces

A CCSO deputy was placed on administrative leave after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced.
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced.

The video, which was posted from a fake account, according to the CCSO.

“This video is deeply concerning to us,” officials said. “We have reached out to the K9′s veterinarian, and are pleased to share that the dog is in great health with no signs of abuse or neglect.”

The video is also at least three years old, CCSO officials said, and could be older. They also claimed that the motivation behind posting the video was political in nature, saying “It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash

Latest News

Fullservice BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
One Summit Towers elevator back up after fourth outage
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says