Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday.

WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.

No local law enforcement agencies were able to speak on the operation, and TBI and DEA officials were unable to provide details since the operation was ongoing. Now, almost two weeks later, the operation is complete.

According to Leslie Earhart, a representative for the TBI, the two agencies were in Morristown as part of the 2022 Enhanced Criminal Enforcement Operation. The operation was held in seven Tennessee counties, Earhart said, and also involved the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, the Tennessee National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Governor’s Task Force for Marijuana Eradication, the Morristown Police Department, the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous other local law enforcement agencies.

During the operation, authorities seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, pharmaceuticals and marijuana, including more than 300 marijuana plants, Earhart said. Officials also took five guns and $40,000 in counterfeit money.

A total of 15 arrests were made in connection to the operation, Earhart said.

