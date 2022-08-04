Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food

The program helps feed pets of Knox County Seniors who are enrolled in Mobile Meals.
Knox PAWS is looking for your help, so they can continue to help lonely Seniors.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program.

Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program.

“We do rely heavily on donations for the delivery of our pet food every month.” Says Dottie Lyvers, the Office on Aging Director. “Our supply has dropped greatly, we’ve had some emergency needs that food has gone to so we are critically short on dry dog food.”

The Feed-A-Pet program currently serves 83 clients with 152 pets.

Right now the need for dry dog food is mainly for smaller dogs, the program is in need of these types of food:

  • 4lb bag Pedigree Small Bites
  • 4lb bag Kibbles ‘N Bits Small Bites
  • 4lb bag Beneful Small Bites
  • 8lb bag Purina 1 Smart Blend Small Bites

Donations can be dropped off at the Ross building, located at 2247 Western Ave. in Knoxville.

For more information on donations and to see the P.A.W.S. and Feed-A-Pet Amazon lists, click here.

