House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says

Residents reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, but when crews arrived they discovered the exterior of a home on fire, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department.

Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials.

“Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire,” Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “Members from the initial arriving companies were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The home has suffered significant damage due to the fire.”

Wilbanks said no one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

