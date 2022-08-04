How new managers of Marble City Market hope to make it a ‘destination’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marble City Market, opened in November 2021, has new managers who want to see more people stop by the food hall.

“We want this to be a destination that you want to come to,” Moody Foods Incorporated owner, Paul Moody, said. “When it comes down to it, it’s a relationship and it’s a relationship with the people that are around.”

Marble City Market is now locally managed by Moody Foods Inc. Paul Moody owns Smash City Knoxville which operates out of the food hall.

“Because we do live here we kind of have our fingers on the pulse of what’s going on in Knoxville,” Moody explained.

A spokesperson for the original management company, Hospitality HQ of New York, said, “Hospitality HQ thought a local operator would be best. It was a mutual decision.”

But the change wasn’t made soon enough for two of the owners for Paysan Bread and Bagels and Fantail Fish and Frites. Both food vendors had their last days at the end of July.

Matt Gallaher with Paysan said HHQ “micromanaged” and “just an uphill battle with top heavy management.”

Paysan’s Blake Sallie expressed, “I worry it’s going to be a revolving door of businesses coming and going.”

But Gallaher was more hopeful.

“Paul [Moody] has a record of success, I think he’ll do well,” Gallaher said.

Vendors like the Seoul Brothers have stayed.

“I feel like they’re [Moody Foods Inc.] going to be able to break down barriers for us in a way that perhaps hospitality HQ wasn’t able to do because they didn’t have their eyes on it on a day to day,” Co-owner of Seoul Brothers, Vic Scott said.

Moody said there are 11 vendor stalls, nine of which are filled. They are looking for more local vendors to come.

He also explained by adding more events and building relationships he thinks that will help increase foot traffic.

“Our goal is to make everybody thrive here,” Moody said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.