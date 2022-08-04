Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Knoxville streets will be closing soon as construction begins on the Knoxville’s multi-use stadium site.

Three months ago, portions of Jackson Avenue, Willow Avenue and Georgia Street were closed to allow crews to begin utility work on the site. Now, crews are set to begin grading the site of the stadium itself.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, through Spring 2025, the following roads will be closed while crews work on constructing the stadium:

East Jackson Avenue at Patton Street to Florida and Randolph Streets.

Florida Street between Jackson Avenue and Willow Avenue.

Willow Avenue between Florida Street and the Hall of Fame overpass.

Patton Street between Willow Avenue and Jackson Avenue.

The sidewalks along these roads will also be closed, officials with the city said. The grading and utility work is scheduled to go through December, then stadium construction will begin in 2023.

