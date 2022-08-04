KSP investigates Harlan County murder

Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland.

Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene.

According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon Saylor was shot one time in the back.

Saylor was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives arrested and charged Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair with murder.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

