Luke Combs fulfills one of child’s final wishes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music star fulfilled a 22-year-old’s dying wish this past weekend.

22-year-old Dalton Hayes was diagnosed with a congenital heart problem. His mother, Donnitta Hayes, told us he would eventually need a heart transplant. However, he does not qualify for it. One day when they were in the hospital together, Dalton asked his mother if he could see Luke Combs in concert. She told him she would try her best to help him see Combs.

Donnitta then took to the internet, reaching out to many different organizations across Tennessee until she came across the James Bess Foundation. This organization works to help people like Dalton.

A child battling heart disease met his idol (James Bess Foundation)

After doing some social networking, the foundation posted a Tik Tok that soon went viral of Dalton saying he wanted to go to a Luke Combs concert.

Shortly after the video was posted, Combs reached out to Dalton personally via video message to make his wish of seeing him in concert come true. He also said he would grant Dalton’s second wish, a trip to Dollywood!

To learn more about Dalton and the James Bess Foundation, click here.

