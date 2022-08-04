Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen Reaves brake checking vehicles, driving across lanes and moving into the shoulder of the interstate.

During the incident, Reaves reportedly told officers on scene that he intentionally brake checks Fedex trucks because " because he knows it is Fedex policy to not drive in the left lane.”

The report also stated that in the last year, officers had received 83 calls about reckless driving associated Reaves’ license plate number. The report also said that that estimated was likely too low, since some callers would have been unable to provide a number.

Reaves was also allegedly pulled over for the same reason in February.

