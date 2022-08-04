Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are brewing again in the Smoky Mountains and in our western higher terrain. Those storms will descent into the Valley later Thursday afternoon and evening.

Every single day – until next Thursday – has a pretty high coverage of rain. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, and marginally severe.

The rain chances peak before it finally dries out, and we’re much cooler at times next week as a direct result.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re also pretty toasty, making a beeline for another 90 degree afternoon high. We’re seeing just a few pop-up heavier showers and storms, but more are here late day. While they initially ‘line the Valley’ the rain is descending the slopes and strengthening late.

There’s a 40% overall coverage through late evening Thursday.

The same is true for Friday, but we may be 1-3 degrees cooler. There’s a higher overall chance of rain Friday along the I75 corridor. Overall, however, it’s a very similar setup to the last few days. Rain starts to wrap up by late evening Friday, likely after dusk.

Saturday brings more of a weather challenge. The storms on some weather maps are less numerous and have a lower coverage. That said, there’s enough of them throughout the entire day to warrant a 40% on the 8-day. We’re also back to nearly 90 degrees yet again.

Drier weather is coming but it will take a long time. Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the changes. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

More. Rain. August is starting the way July was throughout the month. True, a lot of the mornings Sunday and into next week are beautiful. But late in the afternoons, we’re getting pretty dicey for late day plans. Sunday has late afternoon rain chances, same for Monday.

Tuesday shows signs of a higher rain chance, as the majority of us could see a slower-moving soaking rain.

Wednesday looks like the best overall chance of storms next week, and also the coolest day.

THEN, we finally get a pattern change. Sunshine is longer lived next Thursday, as we begin anew on a warmer trend. Next Friday should be totally dry. Don’t jinx us by saying that!

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

