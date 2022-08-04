Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America,...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

The mall later tweeted that the “incident” was “isolated” to one store without providing additional information.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

