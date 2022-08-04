Some downpours and storms developing at times the next several days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are still cranked up, which actually helps to create downpours and storms. We’ll see scattered storms the next several afternoons and evenings, before a line of rain and storms move in next week, and then we’ll see clearing behind it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clearing, after the spotty downpours and storms late yesterday. Patchy fog is developing, especially where it rained. Temperatures are mild, with a low around 70 degrees.

While storm chances go up, at least it’s up and down. Meaning, it’s not rainy all day.

We’re looking at spotty rain and storms to develop outlining the Valley midday into the early afternoon, then becoming more scattered through the afternoon to evening hours. It peaks at a 40% coverage of our area, and yet again, where it rain it pours. Remember, if you hear thunder to get indoors. We’re topping out at 91 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel like the upper 90s again.

Tonight becomes spotty rain and storms, and a low of 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday looks like spotty rain and storms are possible in the morning. The isolated coverage continues through midday, then scattered coverage yet again in the afternoon to evening hours. The high will be around 88 degrees, but that humidity stays cranked up.

This weekend stays steamy, with highs around 90 degrees. A few storms develop outlining the Valley, then dropping down into the Valley Saturday afternoon and evening. Then storms are scattered again Sunday afternoon to evening.

Actually, that scattered afternoon to evening development continues Monday, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring bands of rain and storms that move in Tuesday afternoon and continue at times on into Wednesday. This pushes the heat back to low to mid 80s. We’re also looking at clearing and a drier pattern just beyond this 8-day planner.

