Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
The right lane was reopened about an hour later.
