Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

A commercial truck flipped over a guardrail on I-40 East Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.(TDOT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Truck Flips on I-40 East

WATCH: A truck flipped over a guardrail on I-40 East. There will be no sound. Full details: https://bit.ly/3JsQP6F

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 4, 2022

The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.

The right lane was reopened about an hour later.

