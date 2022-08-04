Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Truck Flips on I-40 East WATCH: A truck flipped over a guardrail on I-40 East. There will be no sound. Full details: https://bit.ly/3JsQP6F Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 4, 2022

The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.

Right lane closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle on I-40 East at MM 360 in Roane County. pic.twitter.com/pHnnyDjWsN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 4, 2022

The right lane was reopened about an hour later.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.