TWRA officials searching for missing fisherman after boat overturns

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday.
FILE
FILE
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday.

According to officials, an overturned boat was reported in the lake around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, which prompted the search. The boat was found just upstream of the Highway 11 Bridge, according to a release from the TWRA, though it is unclear where the fisherman went overboard.

Officers said that Wednesday’s storm may have contributed to the event. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash

Latest News

Fullservice BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
One Summit Towers elevator back up after fourth outage