TWRA officials searching for missing fisherman after boat overturns

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday.

According to officials, an overturned boat was reported in the lake around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, which prompted the search. The boat was found just upstream of the Highway 11 Bridge, according to a release from the TWRA, though it is unclear where the fisherman went overboard.

Officers said that Wednesday’s storm may have contributed to the event. The incident is still under investigation.

