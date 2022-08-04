Veteran offensive line could be strength for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football wrapped up its first week of fall camp on Thursday morning at Haslam Field with lots of optimism surrounding its experienced and strengthened offensive line.

With four of the five starting linemen returning from a year ago, the unit is making leaps and bounds. After learning the system and the tempo of the offense down solid last year, the men in the trenches are progressing greatly with a year under their belts.

When asked about a veteran group making mistakes they shouldn’t be at this point, position coach Glen Elarbee had this reaction.

UT O-Line coach Glen Elarbee is blessed with an experienced group.



The Running Back Room Gets A Bit Deeper

In addition, Tennessee’s running back room was bolstered on Thursday with the addition of Clemson graduate transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon. The redshirt senior signed his financial aid agreement on Wednesday and went through his first practice on Thursday morning. Dixon, who spent the spring at West Virginia, owns two seasons of remaining eligibility. From 2018 through 2021, the Butler, Georgia, native played in 41 games at Clemson and rushed for 1,420 yards on 218 carries with 13 touchdowns. He played in three games last fall for the Tigers.

The Vols will have their first off day of fall camp tomorrow before returning to Haslam Field for a shoulder pads practice on Saturday morning. Camp ramps up the next day as the team has its first full-pads practice of the fall on Sunday.

