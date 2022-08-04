Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life.

The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.

“Her golden year. That’s what she called it. She was just our little ray of sunshine. She was our energy,” said Tiana Douglas.

Douglas was one of Jasmine’s longtime friends. She says her friend was one of the most genuine and kind-hearted people you would have ever met.

Douglas was shocked to learn of her death Tuesday afternoon.

Jasmine was stabbed to death just one day before she turned 33 years old. Metro Police say her brother-in-law...32-year-old john Donaldson went into her house and stabbed her.

Moments before, police say John had already gone to his mother’s house, stabbed her to death, and critically injured another sister-in-law.

“We were supposed to be going to her birthday dinner at Hampton Social at 8 o’clock like this was not how this was supposed to go,” said Douglas.

Rashad Donaldson, Jasmine’s husband, shared the message of love during the vigil and birthday celebration. A large amount of support accompanied so many hugs. Counselors with the Black Mental Health Alliance of Nashville were there to help with grief.

“There are no words to put into it. You have anger, you have sadness, confusion, like why? There are just so many questions; none makes sense,” Douglas said.

A birthday celebration in her honor for someone her family and friends say light will shine forever.

“We are going to make sure that Rashad and Xenia are taken care of as we got them as much as you would have them,” said Douglas.

Jasmine’s husband, Rashad, told WSMV 4 that his brother did suffer from mental health issues. But he refused to get help.

