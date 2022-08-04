Week one of Tennessee fall football camp is in the books

Vols are excited about their potential ahead of the 2022 football season.
No. 9 Tyler Baron Tennessee football defensive lineman
No. 9 Tyler Baron Tennessee football defensive lineman(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Step forward. That’s the theme around Tennessee’s football program in year two under Head Coach Josh Heupel.

One of the Vols’ most important defensive players Tyler Barron is back for his junior campaign after a brief appearance in the transfer portal earlier this year.

He entered the transfer portal in January, and a mere 24 hours later, he withdrew his name and remained on Rocky Top.

He told WVLT Sports he’s excited to be back and see what this team can do with the depth and talent they have on defense.

“Saying I’m pleased would be an understatement,” said the junior defensive lineman. “I’m excited about how much depth we have and how many guys will be able to rotate in this year, giving everybody fresh when we come out. I don’t think there’ll be any drop-off. I think whoever’s behind me by Ron and some of the other guys, I think it won’t be any different. I think they’ll be able to continue to style the play that Coach Banks wants.”

Baron said a key reason why the defense continues to make strides is thanks to the hard coaching from defensive line coach Rodney Gardner.

“Coach Garner, it’s tough. I mean, but it is a part of the business. I wouldn’t want to be coached the other way. And I don’t think any guy in the room would. He puts us in the best spot. And I mean, the proof is in the pudding. He’s done it for as many years as anybody else in this league,” said Baron.

Baron added how he encourages the younger guys to respond to Garner’s coaching, “So I just tell him to all buy in and just take his coaching and not necessarily someone’s words because he wants the best for all of us. He loves all of us. So we just have to trust in him and just allow him to take us to the promise land.”

As the first week of the free season, fall camp concludes it’s evident that the team is encouraged by what they’re seeing so far. With a Friday break, they’re back to work Saturday morning to get ready for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash

Latest News

UT Football practice
Veteran offensive line could be strength for Tennessee
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols
28 - Jacob Warren
28 - Jacob Warren
29 - Brandon Turnage
29 - Brandon Turnage