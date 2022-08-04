Week one of Tennessee fall football camp is in the books

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Step forward. That’s the theme around Tennessee’s football program in year two under Head Coach Josh Heupel.

One of the Vols’ most important defensive players Tyler Barron is back for his junior campaign after a brief appearance in the transfer portal earlier this year.

He entered the transfer portal in January, and a mere 24 hours later, he withdrew his name and remained on Rocky Top.

He told WVLT Sports he’s excited to be back and see what this team can do with the depth and talent they have on defense.

“Saying I’m pleased would be an understatement,” said the junior defensive lineman. “I’m excited about how much depth we have and how many guys will be able to rotate in this year, giving everybody fresh when we come out. I don’t think there’ll be any drop-off. I think whoever’s behind me by Ron and some of the other guys, I think it won’t be any different. I think they’ll be able to continue to style the play that Coach Banks wants.”

Baron said a key reason why the defense continues to make strides is thanks to the hard coaching from defensive line coach Rodney Gardner.

Week one of fall camp is in the books for Tennessee football, and it's evident this team is excited about their potential. Tyler Baron believes the hard coaching from Rodney Garner will lead them to the "promise land."

“Coach Garner, it’s tough. I mean, but it is a part of the business. I wouldn’t want to be coached the other way. And I don’t think any guy in the room would. He puts us in the best spot. And I mean, the proof is in the pudding. He’s done it for as many years as anybody else in this league,” said Baron.

Baron added how he encourages the younger guys to respond to Garner’s coaching, “So I just tell him to all buy in and just take his coaching and not necessarily someone’s words because he wants the best for all of us. He loves all of us. So we just have to trust in him and just allow him to take us to the promise land.”

As the first week of the free season, fall camp concludes it’s evident that the team is encouraged by what they’re seeing so far. With a Friday break, they’re back to work Saturday morning to get ready for the 2022 season.

