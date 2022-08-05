1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, where officials found a man lying near the roadway. He was identified as Gary C. Burchfield, 82, of Maryville.

Burchfield was taken by AMR to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to officials. Investigators said preliminary results of an autopsy completed at Knox County Regional Forensic Center showed that Burchfield’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Now, deputies are asking individuals who live near 2752 Peach Orchard Road and have security cameras to check their footage in hopes that someone caught the crash on video.

Those with information are asked to call Blount County Communications at (865) 983-3620 or the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Office at (865) 273-5155.

