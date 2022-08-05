4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The four victims — two men and two women — were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Officers with the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and transported the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside...
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver of a tow truck who stole a new pickup from a Peoria driveway.
VIDEO: Police on lookout for tow truck driver who stole new pickup from driveway
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Results roll in
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers