Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital

Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital.

Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.

MORE:

When we last spoke with Deputy Lawson, he had undergone several surgeries to save his leg. Lawson told us he was no longer at risk of losing his leg.

He was welcomed home at the Mountain Arts Center by many people in the community including his colleagues. There is a GoFundMe page for Deputy Lawson’s family to help with expenses they’re facing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Results roll in
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

Latest News

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot...
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season.
Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School
Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash