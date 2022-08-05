Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital.

Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.

MORE:

When we last spoke with Deputy Lawson, he had undergone several surgeries to save his leg. Lawson told us he was no longer at risk of losing his leg.

He was welcomed home at the Mountain Arts Center by many people in the community including his colleagues. There is a GoFundMe page for Deputy Lawson’s family to help with expenses they’re facing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.