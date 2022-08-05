Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital.
Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
MORE:
- Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers indicted
- Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy
When we last spoke with Deputy Lawson, he had undergone several surgeries to save his leg. Lawson told us he was no longer at risk of losing his leg.
He was welcomed home at the Mountain Arts Center by many people in the community including his colleagues. There is a GoFundMe page for Deputy Lawson’s family to help with expenses they’re facing.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.