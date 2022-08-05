Dollywood to announce newest attraction Friday

Dolly Parton, alongside park officials, will announce the attraction Friday morning.
Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests that travel from near and far will get the chance to visit a new attraction in Dollywood next year, according to a theme park spokesperson.

Dolly Parton and park officials will announce the exciting details Friday. According to a release, the newest attraction marks the largest single-attraction investment in the history of the theme park.

The attraction will “roar into the park” in 2023, a spokesperson said.

WVLT News will update this story once more information is released.

With all our Big Bear research from Ned Oakley compiled, we're ready to prove that Big Bear is real. Join us here tomorrow at 11 a.m. to see how BIG this bear really is.

Posted by Dollywood on Thursday, August 4, 2022

