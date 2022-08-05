Nine dogs rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Animal Rescue Corps crews rescued nine dogs from a house in Hendersonville, which they described as “desperate conditions,” in a news release on Thursday.

Authorities had concerns for the animals’ welfare after they had received several complaints, according to ARC officials. When the animal protection nonprofit crews responded, they found nine big dogs living in one home in deplorable conditions.

Crews said the floor was covered in feces, some piles a foot deep. Trash and the bones of multiple dead dogs packed the feces down, ARC crews reported. They also reported high ammonia levels in the home.

The property owners told ARC officials they haven’t been inside the home for several years, just pushing food through a cracked door. However, ARC crews said they didn’t see any food or water inside the house.

ARC officials reported that all dogs suffered from a range of medical issues, including ammonia exposure, pressure wounds, overgrown nails, severe matting, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and untreated injuries.

One of the dogs is completely blind. Crews saw that some female dogs had recently given birth, but they could not find any living puppies.

All of the dogs were transported to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin. ARC officials said that all of the dogs are receiving veterinary care, necessary vaccinations and any treatments until they are matched with a shelter.

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “The level of suffering we witnessed here is some of the worst we’ve ever seen.”

Any person wishing to stay updated on the dogs’ conditions may stay up to date on the ARC Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.