Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the closure was less than two miles from a box bridge collapse that closed the road last week during flooding.

As of 2:00 p.m., both lanes were closed.

🚧🚨 Jones Cove Road in Sevier County is still closed from White Road to Russell Hollow rd as efforts are underway to recover the CMV that is over the embankment. 🚨 🚧 pic.twitter.com/ZbDVmXIoiX — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) August 5, 2022

