Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road

The crash occurred two miles from a bridge collapse that closed State Route 339 last week.
Jones Cove Road Crash
Jones Cove Road Crash(TDOT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the closure was less than two miles from a box bridge collapse that closed the road last week during flooding.

As of 2:00 p.m., both lanes were closed.

