Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
Clinton Reaves, 72
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Results roll in
A possible slope failure caused the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the outside...
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North

Latest News

Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday. The Nebraska State...
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder