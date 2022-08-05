Rutherford County student killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash in Rutherford County that killed a student on Friday morning.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on East Main Street, between Rutherford Boulevard and Twin Oak Drive.

Rutherford County Schools confirmed the student was killed near a bus stop, just after the bus had left.

Fatal crash detectives were at the scene for several hours on Friday morning. The area was closed to traffic for the investigation and drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Murfreesboro Police Department’s fatal accident crash team investigators are in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be a vital witness to the crash.

Police add no school buses were involved in this incident. East Main Street was reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m.

Friday was the first day of classes for Rutherford County Schools. The students were scheduled a half day to start the school year.

