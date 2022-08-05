Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says it won’t be rainy all weekend just mainly throughout the later afternoon and evening hours.
Scattered storms Saturday and this weekend
Scattered storms Saturday and this weekend(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue this evening, but mainly throughout the afternoon and evening hours. If you are trying to soak up the last few days of summer, try to get out earlier in the day!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms continue this evening and could be slow-moving at times. We’ll keep an eye on the isolated flooding threat throughout the evening hours. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms developing on into the morning hours, with a low of 72 degrees.

While storms pulse up at times, it won’t be rainy all weekend long.

This weekend stays steamy, with highs around 90 degrees. Saturday morning starts with the spotty rain and storms, then scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Then storms are scattered again Sunday afternoon to evening with more of those storms outlining the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Actually, that scattered afternoon to evening development continues Monday, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring bands of rain and storms that move in Tuesday afternoon and continue at times on through Wednesday night. This pushes the heat back to the low to mid-80s.

It looks like drier and cooler air could move in by later next week and possibly into next weekend.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Results roll in
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
Clinton Reaves, 72
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

Latest News

Scattered downpours on this Friday.
Tracking scattered storms at times on through your weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it is not a washout! The steamy conditions continue to...
Tracking scattered storms at times on through your weekend
Over the next 5-6 days before a drier pattern arrives
Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks pop-up storms, then more organized rain next week.
Some downpours and storms developing at times the next several days