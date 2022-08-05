Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue this evening, but mainly throughout the afternoon and evening hours. If you are trying to soak up the last few days of summer, try to get out earlier in the day!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms continue this evening and could be slow-moving at times. We’ll keep an eye on the isolated flooding threat throughout the evening hours. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms developing on into the morning hours, with a low of 72 degrees.

While storms pulse up at times, it won’t be rainy all weekend long.

This weekend stays steamy, with highs around 90 degrees. Saturday morning starts with the spotty rain and storms, then scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Then storms are scattered again Sunday afternoon to evening with more of those storms outlining the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Actually, that scattered afternoon to evening development continues Monday, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring bands of rain and storms that move in Tuesday afternoon and continue at times on through Wednesday night. This pushes the heat back to the low to mid-80s.

It looks like drier and cooler air could move in by later next week and possibly into next weekend.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

