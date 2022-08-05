Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing University of Tennessee, Knoxville student whose vehicle was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Bryce Evans, 24, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said at the time of the report nobody had heard from the student since July 31 at around 1:00 p.m.

He reportedly told his sister that he was going to work out at the T-Rex Gym at UTK and he may drive to Charlotte afterward, a KPD spokesperson said. However, Evans’ card had not been used at the gym and he did not show up for his internship at the University of North Carolina.

At this time, his phone goes straight to voicemail; however, the lead investigator for KPD said Evans’ phone last pinged near Cherokee, North Carolina. Officials do not believe that he is in Knoxville now.

GSMNP officials said that the man’s vehicle was discovered in the national park Thursday night in the Balsam Mountain area. As a result, officials began a search and closed the area.

Evans is 24 years old, stands approximately six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to officials. He is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tennessee National Guard, according to his family.

An search and investigation remains ongoing.

