Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

Officers with the Sevierville Police Department are mourning the loss of their K-9, Boris, who retired from the department in 2020.
Officers with the Sevierville Police Department are mourning the loss of their K-9, Boris, who retired from the department in 2020.(SPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday.

K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD.

“In his time with SPD, K-9 Boris was assigned to Sgt. Justin Armstrong,” officials said. “K-9 Boris was a key member of our Canine Unit and known for his excellent tracking skills and his ability to always put a smile on the faces of members of the department as well as the community.”

He died from an unexpected medical problem, according to SPD officials.

Rest in Peace, Boris K-9 Boris served with the Sevierville Police Department from July 2015 thru December 17, 2020. ...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, August 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

