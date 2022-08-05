Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday.

K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD.

“In his time with SPD, K-9 Boris was assigned to Sgt. Justin Armstrong,” officials said. “K-9 Boris was a key member of our Canine Unit and known for his excellent tracking skills and his ability to always put a smile on the faces of members of the department as well as the community.”

He died from an unexpected medical problem, according to SPD officials.

December 17, 2020

