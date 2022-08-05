Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Results roll in
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
Clinton Reaves, 72
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Jones Cove Road Crash
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July