Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Oak Ridge. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.

Employees at Courtyard say they try to have events like this scheduled for the residents.

Courtyard Senior Living

Residents at Courtyard Senior Living had a visitor named Tiny Tank (Courtyard Senior Living)

Courtyard Senior Living

