Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

The horse makes visits throughout the community.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Oak Ridge. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.

Employees at Courtyard say they try to have events like this scheduled for the residents.

