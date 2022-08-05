‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests

Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff's Office(None)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county.

As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting.

In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you, we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to lock you up,” he said. “We’re going to put you to jail, and let the criminal justice and our prosecutors will not have mercy on anyone taking advantage of people.”

Sheriff Engle said there is not an actual charge for looting, but it is considered theft, which is a misdemeanor. He said his deputies are patrolling the hardest hit communities, especially at night.

“What part of that’s not your stuff do you not understand,” a Facebook post said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

