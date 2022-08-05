Toddler in hospital after overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was taken to the hospital for an overdose on Friday.

Memphis police confirmed that an approximately one-year-old girl was transported to LeBonheur Hospital after coming into contact with a straw with “drugs” on it.

Memphis police were called to a home on Regent Place afterward, at approximately 1:47 p.m. Police reported that there were other children present at the home, but no details have been disclosed.

The toddler is in critical but stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

