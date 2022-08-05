Tracking scattered storms at times on through your weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are still cranked up, which continues to create downpours and storms at times this weekend. Next week we’re tracking a line of rain and storms that will break this pattern, and then we’ll see clearing behind it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with varying clouds and spotty rain and storms. We’re seeing more clearing in the Valley and patchy fog, with scattered clouds and spotty rain and storms along the Plateau and the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees, which is a seasonable low.

The isolated coverage in rain and storms continues through midday today, then scattered coverage yet again in the afternoon to evening hours. This peaks at about of our area. The high is around 88 degrees, but that humidity stays cranked up so it feels like mid-90s.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain and storms developing on into the morning hours, with a low of 72 degres.

LOOKING AHEAD

While storm pulse up at times, it is not rainy all weekend.

This weekend stays steamy, with highs around 90 degrees. Saturday morning starts with the spotty rain and storms, then scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Then storms are scattered again Sunday afternoon to evening.

Actually, that scattered afternoon to evening development continues Monday, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring bands of rain and storms that move in Tuesday afternoon and continue at times on through Wednesday night. This pushes the heat back to low to mid 80s. We’re also looking at clearing and a drier pattern at the end of your 8-day planner.

