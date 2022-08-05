VIDEO: Rescue crews help horse out of pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Rescue Squad worked to help a horse get out of a pool Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Equine Hospital and Williamson County Animal Control responded to calls for assistance after Tonto the horse refused to come out of his owner’s pool.

WCS officials said Tonto wanted to stay in the pool, making it difficult for rescuers to get him up the stairs. His owner, responders, and a doctor from the TEH gently persuaded him to go up the steps.

Crews used rubber airbags and wooden cribbing to help Tonta gain traction to climb up the pool steps. When he reached the top, teams placed an extensive diameter hose line around the back of Tonto to help him up.

Tonto was successfully saved from the pool and only sustained minor injuries.

