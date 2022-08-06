4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought

Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal shooting. They say he is "likely armed and dangerous."(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot to death in Ohio and a man considered armed and dangerous is being sought.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired.

Chief John Porter said four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t released and police said the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear.

Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled...
Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled the scene in a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate number JES9806.(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)

Police are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was believed to have fled the area in a sport utility vehicle and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

A message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

Latest News

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot...
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season.
Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School
Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash