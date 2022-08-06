Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite Mother Nature’s best efforts, David Meske’s Webb School Spartans and Brad Taylor’s Karns High Beavers were able to get in some scrimmage work Friday night at Webb.

The Beavers of course, feature one of the top running backs, not just in our area, but the entire state of Tennessee. Defending Class A Mr. Football Desean Bishop didn’t see too much action, but did peel off about a 20-yard run during the first offensive possession for Karns. Bishop took the handoff, cut it outside and up the sideline in front of the Webb School Bench.

However, it was the Spartans who looked closer to mid-season form and on both sides of the ball. The Webb defense would disrupt the Karns attack time and again.

And on offense, quarterback Chuck Robinson looked smooth in leading his team down the field. Robinson ran for a nice gain up the middle and also connected with his targets through the air.

With Robinson on the bench, the Spartans would complete the drive scoring on a 10-yard screen pass.

But the coaches will tell you, scoring is not what this pre-season work is all about, ”It’s that happy medium that you’re always working within and you gotta get some good work against you know, get some quality lab opponents and you’re trying to find that happy medium that getting that work and not getting by too banged up,” said Karns head coach Brad Taylor.

The Beavers open the season at home against Hardin Valley Academy, while the Spartans host Carter on August 19.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.