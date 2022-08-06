Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas

VFL was recently drafted in the 3rd round by the Angels.
Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball.

A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.

Mark down the date!

