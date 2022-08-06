Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball.

We've got a new Volunteer Fireman. 👨🏻‍🚒



Welcome aboard, @benjoyce08! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ODIyRKAOpH — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 5, 2022

A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.

Mark down the date!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.