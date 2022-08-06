Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East

Latest News

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot...
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season.
Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School
Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash