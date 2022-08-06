More afternoon downpours and storms Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The afternoon downpours and storms return once again Sunday and really continue throughout the week. There is a drier and cooler stretch of weather on the way later in your First Alert 8-day planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms continue throughout the evening hours. Some of those storms could be slow-moving at times, so we’ll continue to monitor the located flash flooding threat. Those storms become spotty overnight with temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

We’ll start out Sunday with some patchy fog and dry conditions. Highs are expected to get near 89 degrees, but feeling warmer with the humidity sticking around. Downpours and storms return once again by the later afternoon to evening hours. Once again, those storms could be slow-moving at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our unsettled weather pattern continues into the new week. Afternoon rain and storms linger Monday and Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 80s.

Our best coverage in rain and storms comes Wednesday with about an 80% coverage. Those downpours and storms linger into the overnight hours and early Thursday morning but after that, we look to get on a sunny, dry, and cooler trend.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking temperatures in the low to mid-80s and more sunshine by next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

