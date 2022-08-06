Oak Ridge community reflects on Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings 77 years later

The Oak Ridge community hoped for peace for the cities struck by two devastating atomic bombs in 1945.
International Friendship Bell
International Friendship Bell(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The International Friendship Bell sits at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge as a sign of peace, specifically for those affected by the two atomic bombs during World War II.

On Saturday, people rang the bell to remember everyone impacted back in 1945.

“Our mission out here today is just to acknowledge all of the lives lost there, a lot of innocent lives. The women and the children and really just spread awareness for the dangers that nuclear weapons face,” Cody Dishner said.

The city of Oak Ridge played a big role in the Manhattan Project during the war. The National Historical Park showcased some photos during World War II, which showed the damage left behind.

A 900-foot fireball that reached 7,000 degrees Fahrenheit destroyed an entire city.

“This is when the whole world experienced the power of nuclear weapons,” Dishner said. “Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s their entire culture. That’s earth-shattering for them.”

While it’s a tragic story, the goal of the Friendship Bell in Oak Ridge is to have people find peace after the atomic bombs and all world affairs.

The city will host another ceremony to honor Nagasaki on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. It’ll also be at the International Friendship Bell in Bissell Park.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville

Latest News

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot...
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season.
Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School
Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash