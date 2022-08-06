Oak Ridge community reflects on Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings 77 years later

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The International Friendship Bell sits at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge as a sign of peace, specifically for those affected by the two atomic bombs during World War II.

On Saturday, people rang the bell to remember everyone impacted back in 1945.

“Our mission out here today is just to acknowledge all of the lives lost there, a lot of innocent lives. The women and the children and really just spread awareness for the dangers that nuclear weapons face,” Cody Dishner said.

The city of Oak Ridge played a big role in the Manhattan Project during the war. The National Historical Park showcased some photos during World War II, which showed the damage left behind.

A 900-foot fireball that reached 7,000 degrees Fahrenheit destroyed an entire city.

“This is when the whole world experienced the power of nuclear weapons,” Dishner said. “Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s their entire culture. That’s earth-shattering for them.”

While it’s a tragic story, the goal of the Friendship Bell in Oak Ridge is to have people find peace after the atomic bombs and all world affairs.

The city will host another ceremony to honor Nagasaki on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. It’ll also be at the International Friendship Bell in Bissell Park.

