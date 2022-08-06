Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a few spots of rain, another wave of showers and storms will be likely as we move into the afternoon. Otherwise, just expect a partly sunny and hot day again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Partly sunny skies will rule for much of the day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 90 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to .25 of an inch through the day. Some of the storms could lead to some localized flash flooding.

Tonight, a few showers not out of the question and temperatures near 701 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. If it’s not storming we’ll have a mostly sunny sky.

We stay unsettled moving right on into the week ahead with rain chances each day. We stay in the mid to upper 80s for the most part in the afternoon with morning lows near 70.

Humidity levels also stay up this week. Summer weather is definitely here to stay.

Staying unsettled into next week. (WVLT)

