SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week.

The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School.

According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket stuffed inside of it.

“It obviously means a lot to the owner that took the time to try to save it. We would love to locate the owner of this uniform,” officials said.

If you know the owner of the uniform, you can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

