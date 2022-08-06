SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week.

The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School.

According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket stuffed inside of it.

“It obviously means a lot to the owner that took the time to try to save it. We would love to locate the owner of this uniform,” officials said.

If you know the owner of the uniform, you can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Big Bear Mountain
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster

Latest News

Sweet P's Uptown Corner was hit by a car early Sunday morning
Car closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Deadly fire in Jefferson City
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
Jefferson City Fatal Fire
'Mothers Over Murder' fight for change
‘Stop killing our babies’: Mothers Over Murder raise awareness against gun violence
Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee