Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee

Teammate Woosley-Reed finishes second.
WVLT's Zack Rickens and tournament champ, UT golfer Lance Simpson
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big congratulations goes out to UT golfer Lance Simpson. The Knoxville native won this year’s Tennessee State Amateur golf tournament at Cherokee Country Club, winning by five strokes.

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.

He tied the course record Thursday with a 60, giving the hometown kid a little breathing room headed into today’s final round.

“I just found myself ten under through 16 and just knew I had to par out to finish with 60 and luckily had a six shot lead so I was a little nervous headed into the round because I was one over through eight. I just knew to stick to my game plan and stay patient and putts would fall. It was definitely more special getting the win in Knoxville. We also get a membership here playing at Tennessee so I get to come out here a little bit, so it was fun hearing it was going to be at Cherokee,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s UT teammate Evan Woosley Reed finished runner up with a final round 64.

