Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big congratulations goes out to UT golfer Lance Simpson. The Knoxville native won this year’s Tennessee State Amateur golf tournament at Cherokee Country Club, winning by five strokes.

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.

The 2022 Tennessee State Amateur belongs to @Vol_Golf’s Lance Simpson.



The two-time TSSAA champion at Farragut carded a -19 over four days and tied the Cherokee C.C. course record Thursday with a 60. pic.twitter.com/bmCelG5iVJ — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) August 5, 2022

He tied the course record Thursday with a 60, giving the hometown kid a little breathing room headed into today’s final round.

“I just found myself ten under through 16 and just knew I had to par out to finish with 60 and luckily had a six shot lead so I was a little nervous headed into the round because I was one over through eight. I just knew to stick to my game plan and stay patient and putts would fall. It was definitely more special getting the win in Knoxville. We also get a membership here playing at Tennessee so I get to come out here a little bit, so it was fun hearing it was going to be at Cherokee,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s UT teammate Evan Woosley Reed finished runner up with a final round 64.

