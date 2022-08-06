Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board reported thousands of people were without power following storms in west and north Knoxville on Saturday.
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening.
As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
“Crews are working to restore power to customers quickly and safely,” KUB officials tweeted on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.